Don't Mess With This Alligator! How Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Compares to AH-64 Apache

The ongoing Ukrainian conflict, among other things, has helped to highlight a simple fact – Western military hardware is not necessarily superior to the weaponry designed and made by Russia.
In particular, Russia's Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter has proven to be an extremely powerful and versatile weapon, capable of inflicting serious damage upon enemy armored units while at the same time being able to take a beating from air defenses and still return to base.The following infographic provides a comparison of the characteristics of Ka-52 and AH-65 Apache, a helicopter adopted by the US military in 1984 that has since become the workhorse of several countries.
The following infographic provides a comparison of the characteristics of Ka-52 and AH-65 Apache, a helicopter adopted by the US military in 1984 that has since become the workhorse of several countries.