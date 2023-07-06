https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/france-approves-remote-eavesdropping-of-devices-to-identify-terrorists-1111690047.html

France Approves Remote Eavesdropping of Devices to Identify Terrorists

The French government started empowering its secret services after a terrorist attack in January 2015 despite numerous objections from civil rights activists who claimed that the new legislation is a European version of U.S. Patriot Act.

The French National Assembly, the country's lower house, on Wednesday approved an article in a legal reform package that would allow the remote eavesdropping of devices if their owners are suspected of involvement in a terrorist attack or organized crime, according to the live broadcast of the parliament meeting. The article was approved in an 80-to-24 vote. In early June, the French Senate, the upper house, approved a controversial provision to a justice bill that allowed law enforcement to eavesdrop on suspected terrorists and criminals using their devices. Moreover, senators approved a provision in the bill allowing law enforcement to track devices' location if the owner is suspected of committing a crime, which implies a sentence of more than ten years in prison.

france

