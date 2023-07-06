https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/i-cant-believe-its-not-marjorie-1111707827.html
I Can't Believe It's Not Marjorie
I Can't Believe It's Not Marjorie
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was reportedly kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus for, among other things, calling rep Lauren Boebert a "b---h."
The most visible spat happened earlier this year when she called fellow member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a "b****h" on the House floor and repeated the insult in an interview with media outlets.Members of the caucus reportedly voted to expel Greene sometime last month. Apparently, there is no cussing in the caucus, at least when it comes to colleagues.The House Freedom Caucus is known to clash with GOP leadership and advocates for Republicans to take hardline stances on right-wing issues. Another issue the group had with Greene was her close relationship with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who had his appointment to the position delayed considerably by members of the caucus.It is not known how many members of the House Freedom Caucus there are, the group refuses to release a full list. It is believed Greene's ousting is the first in the history of the group, though a founding member previously resigned.
I Can't Believe It's Not Marjorie
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has reportedly been kicked out of the controversial House Freedom Caucus after several disagreements with the group.
The most visible spat happened earlier this year when she called fellow member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a “b****h” on the House floor and repeated the insult in an interview with media outlets.
Members of the caucus reportedly voted to expel Greene sometime last month. Apparently, there is no cussing in the caucus, at least when it comes to colleagues.
"I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members," Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), who also serves as member of the House Freedom Caucus, told US media.
The House Freedom Caucus is known to clash with GOP leadership and advocates for Republicans to take hardline stances on right-wing issues. Another issue the group had with Greene was her close relationship with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who had his appointment to the position delayed considerably by members of the caucus.
It is not known how many members of the House Freedom Caucus there are, the group refuses to release a full list. It is believed Greene’s ousting is the first in the history of the group, though a founding member previously resigned.