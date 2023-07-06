https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/mysterious-cocaine-like-powder-allegedly-found-at-white-house-1111683930.html

Mysterious Cocaine-Like Powder Allegedly Found at White House

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the wave of mass shootings and violence that swept the United States during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystDominick Izzo: Retired Police Officer and Radio HostElijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentRobert Inlakesh: Journalist, Writer and Political AnalystKJ Noh: Journalist and Political AnalystIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the Fault Lines team about the threat of a false flag attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian regime.In the second hour, retired police officer Dominick Izzo spoke to Fault Lines about the suspicious powder package found in the White House West Wing and the violence that swept the country over the weekend and 4th of July holiday.Later in the second hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined Fault Lines to discuss the latest from the French protests.In the third hour, Robert Inlakesh spoke to the team about large-scale Israeli operations inside the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.In the final hour, KJ Noh spoke to the Fault Lines team about the tensions between the United States and China as there are restrictions on exports of rare metals.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

