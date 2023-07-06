Russia's Nuclear Authority Warns of Potential Ukrainian Attack on Power Plant

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/russias-nuclear-authority-warns-of-potential-ukrainian-attack-on-power-plant-1111681563.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including the latest out of Ukraine.
Angie Wong: Journalist
Elijah Mangier: Veteran war correspondent and political analyst
Robert Inlakesh: Journalist, writer, and political analyst
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translator
The show starts with Angie Wong, a journalist who joins to discuss a scandal at the White House.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Mangier to discuss the French protests.
The show closes with Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist to discuss the Zaporozhye nuclear false flag.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including the latest out of Ukraine.
Elijah Mangier: Veteran war correspondent and political analyst
Robert Inlakesh: Journalist, writer, and political analyst
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translator
The show starts with Angie Wong, a journalist who joins to discuss a scandal at the White House.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Mangier to discuss the French protests.
The show closes with Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist to discuss the Zaporozhye nuclear false flag.
