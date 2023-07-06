https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/russias-nuclear-authority-warns-of-potential-ukrainian-attack-on-power-plant-1111681563.html

Russia's Nuclear Authority Warns of Potential Ukrainian Attack on Power Plant

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including the latest out of Ukraine.

Angie Wong: JournalistElijah Mangier: Veteran war correspondent and political analystRobert Inlakesh: Journalist, writer, and political analystNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translatorThe show starts with Angie Wong, a journalist who joins to discuss a scandal at the White House.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Mangier to discuss the French protests.The show closes with Nebojsa Malic, a Serbian-American journalist to discuss the Zaporozhye nuclear false flag.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

