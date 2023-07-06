US May Greenlight Cluster Munitions to Ukraine This Week Despite Russian Objections

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Biden administration could soon make the decision following recent calls by Ukraine to provide the controversial munitions, which drop bomblets that can endanger civilians for years, the report said on Wednesday. US President Joe Biden must sign a presidential waiver to authorize the export of certain cluster munitions under federal law. Earlier this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged the US not to escalate tensions by providing Ukraine with cluster munitions. The decision comes amid concerns that Ukraine’s offensive operations against Russia have stalled, with some officials believing that cluster munitions could provide utility for Kiev’s forces.
06:13 GMT 06.07.2023 (Updated: 06:39 GMT 06.07.2023)
A view of the south side of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, decorated for Christmas. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may approve the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine as soon as this week despite objections by Russia, American broadcaster reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.
The Biden administration could soon make the decision following recent calls by Ukraine to provide the controversial munitions, which drop bomblets that can endanger civilians for years, the report said on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden must sign a presidential waiver to authorize the export of certain cluster munitions under federal law.
Earlier this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged the US not to escalate tensions by providing Ukraine with cluster munitions. The decision comes amid concerns that Ukraine’s offensive operations against Russia have stalled, with some officials believing that cluster munitions could provide utility for Kiev’s forces.
