Watch Russian Army Destroy Ukrainian Formation With Preemptive Strike
Watch Russian Army Destroy Ukrainian Formation With Preemptive Strike
In recent days, the Russian Army has destroyed dozens of pieces of Ukraine's expensive hardware, including motor vehicles, artillery systems, counter-battery warfare radars, and drone control stations in Kherson area.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows soldiers of the Dnepr group destroying Ukraine's troops and military equipment. This operation thwarted the enemy's attack in Kherson.Kiev's long-announced counteroffensive started a month ago and as yet, has not reached its goals in any of the directions. Ukrainian militants ran into stalwart Russian defenses and lost numerous troops and combat vehicles, including overhyped Leopard 2 tanks.According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, this failure testifies to the skill of the Russian army and shows that Ukrainians had “inflated expectations” about Western weaponry.
The Russian military put Armed Forces of Ukraine equipment and personnel out of the action with a preemptive strike, which disrupted an attack on the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kherson region
The Russian military put Armed Forces of Ukraine equipment and personnel out of the action with a preemptive strike, which disrupted an attack on the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kherson region
Watch Russian Army Destroy Ukrainian Formation With Preemptive Strike
In recent days, the Russian Army has destroyed dozens of pieces of Ukraine's expensive hardware, including motor vehicles, artillery systems, counter-battery warfare radars, and drone control stations in Kherson area.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows soldiers of the Dnepr group destroying Ukraine's troops and military equipment. This operation thwarted the enemy's attack in Kherson.
Kiev's long-announced counteroffensive started a month ago and as yet, has not reached its goals in any of the directions. Ukrainian militants ran into stalwart Russian defenses and lost numerous troops and combat vehicles, including overhyped Leopard 2 tanks.
According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, this failure testifies to the skill of the Russian army and shows that Ukrainians had “inflated expectations” about Western weaponry.