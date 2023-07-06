https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/yellen-in-beijing-maternal-mortality-rates-israels-jenin-withdrawal-1111684287.html

Yellen in Beijing, Maternal Mortality Rates, Israel’s Jenin Withdrawal

Yellen in Beijing, Maternal Mortality Rates, Israel’s Jenin Withdrawal

The State Department quietly drops an after-action report on the Afghanistan withdrawal, and cocaine is found in the West Wing.

Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s trip to China this week, how China is responding to Washington’s attacks on their semiconductor chip industry, Washington's partisan blame game in explaining international distrust of the United States, and the Biden administration’s appointment of a controversial neoconservative from the Reagan era.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses recent reports that the US maternal mortality rate has doubled in the past two decades, what leads to racial disparities in health outcomes, and what a public health response to the youth gun violence crisis would look like.Republican strategist and former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party Eugene Craig discusses demands to reform the Supreme Court, Senator Tommy Tuberville's hold on senior Pentagon promotions and transfers, House Republican hearings on the Department of Justice and FBI, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis admitting the challenge of competing with former President Donald Trump, and an assessment of the Republican primary field.Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the after-action report on Afghanistan released by the State Department, the long history of the United States in that country and whether the Biden administration will face further blowback for the chaotic withdrawal. He also discusses the situation in Jenin after Israeli forces concluded their massive operation there and who can truly negotiate on behalf of Palestinians.The Misfits also discuss a boost in shark sightings in American beaches on the July 4th weekend.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

