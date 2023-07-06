https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/zelensky-says-counteroffensive-has-slowed-down-as-ukraine-sees-artillery-shortage-1111687582.html
Zelensky Says Counteroffensive Has Slowed Down as Ukraine Sees Artillery Shortage
Zelensky Says Counteroffensive Has Slowed Down as Ukraine Sees Artillery Shortage
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview said Ukraine's counteroffensive has slowed down due to difficulties on the battlefield and they are experiencing a shortage in artillery units.
2023-07-06T02:04+0000
2023-07-06T02:04+0000
2023-07-06T02:02+0000
military
volodymyr zelensky
counter-offensive
zaporozhye
russian defense ministry
army tactical missile system (atacms)
artillery
shortage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096230715_0:25:3001:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_a485a430de87bc02732608309b2e1ec4.jpg
"Our slowed down counteroffensive is happening due to certain difficulties in the battlefield," Zelensky said in a interview with US media that aired on Wednesday. Moreover, Zelensky said Ukraine has a shortage in artillery units that makes it difficult for its armed forces to be capable of hitting all its intended targets. The Ukrainian official further emphasized that Ukraine wants the United States to provide the ATACMS long-range missile weapon system, and urged NATO to make some kind of announcement about Ukraine becoming a member of the alliance. Earlier in the day, US media reported that the United States may announce this week whether to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions to aid in its counteroffensive. Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk, and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/us-announces-500mln-in-additional-security-supplies-for-ukraine-1111507625.html
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096230715_0:0:2649:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_dba9bad9a1c2e481a1e9fc45fd5a34bb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, ukraine counteroffensive, artillery units, military aid
ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, ukraine counteroffensive, artillery units, military aid
Zelensky Says Counteroffensive Has Slowed Down as Ukraine Sees Artillery Shortage
WASHINGTON, July 6 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview said Ukraine's counteroffensive has slowed down due to difficulties on the battlefield and they are experiencing a shortage in artillery units.
"Our slowed down counteroffensive is happening due to certain difficulties in the battlefield," Zelensky said in a interview with US media that aired on Wednesday.
Moreover, Zelensky said Ukraine has a shortage in artillery units that makes it difficult for its armed forces to be capable of hitting all its intended targets.
The Ukrainian official further emphasized that Ukraine wants the United States to provide the ATACMS long-range missile weapon system, and urged NATO to make some kind of announcement about Ukraine becoming a member of the alliance.
Earlier in the day, US media reported that the United States may announce this week whether to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions to aid in its counteroffensive.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk, and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.