Biden Administration Blocked From Contacting Social Media Sites as META-Twitter War Heats Up

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the war between Meta and Twitter after the release of threads.

2023-07-07T04:01+0000

Scott Ritter: Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerMisty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Host of The Misty Winston ShowDaniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityIn the first hour, Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter spoke to the Fault Lines team about the threat of a false flag attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian regime.In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston spoke to Fault Lines about the court's decision to prohibit the Biden administration from contacting social media platforms, while also touching on the META-Twitter war.In the third hour, Daniel McAdams spoke to the team about the State Department report on the US withdrawing from Afghanistan under President Biden and how the strategy failed.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization

