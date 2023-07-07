https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/biden-administration-blocked-from-contacting-social-media-sites-as-meta-twitter-war-heats-up-1111701982.html
2023-07-07T04:01+0000
2023-07-07T04:01+0000
2023-07-07T09:37+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111701825_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cab0d75324ed45c4e9affae6aa74a74a.png
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111701825_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_acddacca3810ddc4ab6e8f7c1a7f0253.png
Biden Administration Blocked From Contacting Social Media Sites as META-Twitter War Heats Up
04:01 GMT 07.07.2023 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 07.07.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the war between Meta* and Twitter after the release of Threads.
Scott Ritter: Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower
Misty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Host of The Misty Winston Show
Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
In the first hour, Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter spoke to the Fault Lines team about the threat of a false flag attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian regime.
In the second hour, political activist Misty Winston spoke to Fault Lines about the court's decision to prohibit the Biden administration from contacting social media platforms, while also touching on the META-Twitter war.
In the third hour, Daniel McAdams spoke to the team about the State Department report on the US withdrawing from Afghanistan under President Biden and how the strategy failed.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization