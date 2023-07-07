https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/china-hopes-us-will-promote-development-of-bilateral-trade-relations---commerce-ministry-1111714986.html

China Hopes US Will Promote Development of Bilateral Trade Relations - Commerce Ministry

Beijing hopes that Washington, in particular US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will contribute to creating conditions for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries by implementing the consensus reached at a meeting between the Chinese and US leaders in Bali, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Yellen is visiting China from July 6-9. She is scheduled to meet with senior Chinese officials and discuss with them several economic issues amid rising tensions over trade restrictions. The Chinese-US trade and economic relations should be aimed at mutual benefit and win-win results, the ministry said, adding that there would be no winners in trade wars or severing ties. Yellen's visit to China is taking place amid increased economic and financial contradictions between the two countries. The main irritants are the growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, Washington's threats against Beijing over the latter's cooperation with Moscow, the growth of world trade in yuan and the decreased influence of the US dollar across the globe.

