https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/chinese-shipping-firm-to-deploy-5-vessels-on-northern-sea-route-to-russia-1111730160.html
Chinese Shipping Firm to Deploy 5 Vessels on Northern Sea Route to Russia
Chinese Shipping Firm to Deploy 5 Vessels on Northern Sea Route to Russia
Chinese company NewNew Shipping Line will provide five ice class vessels for transportation along the Northern Sea Route, with the ships coursing between China and Russia, company representative Jing Ke told journalists on Friday.
2023-07-07T17:37+0000
2023-07-07T17:37+0000
2023-07-07T17:37+0000
world
russia
china
northern sea route
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:197:3075:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_052c7a8f8bb161f7747882d724d6c629.jpg
Chinese company NewNew Shipping Line will provide five ice class vessels for transportation along the Northern Sea Route, with the ships coursing between China and Russia, company representative Jing Ke told journalists on Friday. "We will provide five vessels this year. All of them of ice class. Vessels with capacity from 1,200 TEU [Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit] to 2,500 TEU," he told journalists at a press conference dedicated to the opening of the regular shipment service between Russia and China. The Northern Sea Route is the shortest maritime route between European Russia and the Far East, with a total length of 5,600 kilometers (3,480 miles). The whole route lies within Russia's territorial waters and in its exclusive economic zone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/what-is-northern-sea-route-and-how-can-it-turn-russia-into-arctic-superpower-1110524259.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155846_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_201b7ae7befb7ca5bccd5513d9913bdd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, china, russia-china cooperation, northern sea route
russia, china, russia-china cooperation, northern sea route
Chinese Shipping Firm to Deploy 5 Vessels on Northern Sea Route to Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If the weather allows, the shipping period may be extended until November "because it will be interesting, profitable" for China, a company official added.
Chinese company NewNew Shipping Line will provide
five ice class vessels for transportation along the Northern Sea Route, with the ships coursing between China and Russia, company representative Jing Ke told journalists on Friday.
"We will provide five vessels this year. All of them of ice class. Vessels with capacity from 1,200 TEU [Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit] to 2,500 TEU," he told journalists at a press conference dedicated to the opening of the regular shipment service between Russia and China.
The Northern Sea Route is the shortest maritime route between European Russia and the Far East, with a total length of 5,600 kilometers (3,480 miles). The whole route lies within Russia's territorial waters and in its exclusive economic zone.