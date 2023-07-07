https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/desantis-campaign-fundraises-more-than-20-million-in-6-weeks-since-launch-1111709372.html

DeSantis Campaign Fundraises More Than $20 Million in 6 Weeks Since Launch

DeSantis Campaign Fundraises More Than $20 Million in 6 Weeks Since Launch

The 2024 US presidential campaign of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis raised more than $20 million in the six weeks after it first launched in May, US media reported, citing the DeSantis campaign.

The campaign provided the fundraising number to reporters as DeSantis attempts to gather momentum and resources heading into primaries against other Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump, the report said on Thursday. On Wednesday, US media reported Trump’s campaign raised $35 million in the second quarter of 2023. The campaign did not provide information on how much money they fundraised by the end of the second quarter, or the average amount donated. DeSantis is polling behind Trump but ahead of other Republican presidential contenders such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. DeSantis’ backers are hoping a successful fundraising effort can help buy television and mail advertisements in critical primary states, media reported. In addition to the official campaign’s fundraising efforts, the Never Back Down political action committee (PAC) supporting DeSantis has also reportedly raised $130 million.

