IAEA Refutes Ukraine's Claims About Russia Mining Nuclear Plant

IAEA Refutes Ukraine's Claims About Russia Mining Nuclear Plant

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including the latest out of Ukraine.

2023-07-07T04:02+0000

2023-07-07T04:02+0000

2023-07-07T09:50+0000

Peter Coffin: Podcaster & AuthorJeremy Kuzmarov: Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine & AuthorKevin Kamps: Radioactive Waste Specialist at Beyond NuclearThe show kicks off with the hosts discussing Elliott Abrams' new public role.Later in the first hour, the hosts speak with Peter Coffin, a podcaster & author, on Meta* launching Threads.The second hour begins with the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine & Author Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the latest out of Ukraine.The show closes with Kevin Kamps, a Radioactive Waste Specialist, discussing Fukushima's nuclear waste in the ocean.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization

2023

