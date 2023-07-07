https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/japanese-prime-minister-to-discuss-nato-japan-cooperation-at-vilnius-summit-1111713755.html

Japanese Prime Minister to Discuss NATO-Japan Cooperation at Vilnius Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius and the EU-Japan summit in Brussels next week to discuss Japan-NATO cooperation, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and security, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius and the EU-Japan summit in Brussels next week to discuss Japan-NATO cooperation, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and security, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday. At the EU-Japan summit, issues of security, including economic security, and cooperation on digital development, climate change and other global and regional issues such as the Ukraine conflict will be discussed, the secretary added. At the same time, the Japanese government is still working on Kishida's meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is also expected to attend the NATO summit. In late June, media reported, citing Kishida, that the prime minister would attend the NATO summit Vilnius from July 11-12 and the EU-Japan summit in Brussels on July 13. Last year, Kishida became the first Japanese prime minister to personally attend a meeting of the NATO heads of state, in Madrid.

