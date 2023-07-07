Meta’s Twitter Alternative, UPS Labor Standoff and US-Russia Talks?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/metas-twitter-alternative-ups-labor-standoff-and-us-russia-talks-1111706670.html

Washington now says the Chinese “spy balloon” collected no data, and the Wall Street Journal deludes itself about war over Taiwan.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the reports of backchannel diplomacy between United States and Russia, the possibility of nuclear sabotage in Zaporozhye led by Kiev forces, and the situation on the ground after a Ukrainian attack on Makeevka.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses a lawsuit seeking to prevent the federal government from pressuring tech firms to suppress speech, Meta’s* Twitter alternatives and what it would mean to have all social media activity hosted by one company, and one company that is heavily staffed with former CIA officers. They also break down French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to disable social media during times of unrest.Professor of law and public policy Robert Hockett discusses how poorly written laws lead to broad enforcement which could curb civil rights, the legal fate of former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, the possibility of jury nullification in Trump's upcoming trial, the possibility of a massive strike led by UPS package handlers in August and whether President Joe Biden will intervene in negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS, the nationwide affordable housing crisis, and the likelihood of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline is completed.Attorney, pundit, and writer Tyler Nixon discusses the discovery of cocaine at the White House, whether the Biden family is held to the same legal standards as other Americans, and some bad polling news for Joe Biden.The Misfits also discuss the search for a serial foot-fondler, and an unfunny case of a flight featuring two of the four humours.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization

