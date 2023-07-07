International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
NATO Has No Common Stance on Cluster Munitions for Kiev, Decisions Made by Members
NATO Has No Common Stance on Cluster Munitions for Kiev, Decisions Made by Members
NATO does not have a common stance on cluster munitions for Ukraine, decisions on the matter are made by the member states themselves, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
"NATO, as an alliance, does not have a position on the convention on cluster ammunition because a number of allies have signed the convention, but a number of allies have not signed the convention. It is for the individual allies to make decisions on the delivery of weapons and military supplies to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the Vilnius summit.On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the United States supplying cluster munitions to Kiev would represent yet "another step" in escalating the conflict in Ukraine.Earlier this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged the US against escalating tensions by providing Ukraine with cluster munitions.
12:34 GMT 07.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO does not have a common stance on cluster munitions for Ukraine, decisions on the matter are made by the member states themselves, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
"NATO, as an alliance, does not have a position on the convention on cluster ammunition because a number of allies have signed the convention, but a number of allies have not signed the convention. It is for the individual allies to make decisions on the delivery of weapons and military supplies to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the Vilnius summit.
On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the United States supplying cluster munitions to Kiev would represent yet "another step" in escalating the conflict in Ukraine.
Earlier this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged the US against escalating tensions by providing Ukraine with cluster munitions.
