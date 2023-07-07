https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/nato-has-no-common-stance-on-cluster-munitions-for-kiev-decisions-made-by-members-1111723834.html

NATO Has No Common Stance on Cluster Munitions for Kiev, Decisions Made by Members

NATO Has No Common Stance on Cluster Munitions for Kiev, Decisions Made by Members

NATO does not have a common stance on cluster munitions for Ukraine, decisions on the matter are made by the member states themselves, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

2023-07-07T12:34+0000

2023-07-07T12:34+0000

2023-07-07T12:34+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

jens stoltenberg

sergey ryabkov

ukraine

nato

cluster bombs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105616/31/1056163110_0:0:591:333_1920x0_80_0_0_19519622261c3ca810791886e696b238.jpg

"NATO, as an alliance, does not have a position on the convention on cluster ammunition because a number of allies have signed the convention, but a number of allies have not signed the convention. It is for the individual allies to make decisions on the delivery of weapons and military supplies to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the Vilnius summit.On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the United States supplying cluster munitions to Kiev would represent yet "another step" in escalating the conflict in Ukraine.Earlier this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged the US against escalating tensions by providing Ukraine with cluster munitions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/biden-reportedly-approves-sending-cluster-munitions-to-ukraine-1111718488.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cluster munitions for kiev, secretary general jens stoltenberg