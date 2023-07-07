https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/non-aligned-movement-urges-ioc-to-maintain-neutrality-allow-all-athletes-at-paris-2024-olympics-1111719196.html

Non-Aligned Movement Urges IOC to Maintain Neutrality, Allow All Athletes at Paris 2024 Olympics

The Non-Aligned Movement has issued a declaration emphasizing the participation of athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees in the upcoming 2024 Paris... 07.07.2023, Sputnik International

The Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement has issued a special declaration reaffirming the importance of unity, peace, and neutrality at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024.The special declaration emphasized the important role of sports in promoting education, sustainable development, peace, and cooperation, referring to previous United Nations resolutions and international charters.The Non-Aligned Movement recalled the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly, in particular resolution 76/13, which emphasized the role of sports and the Olympic ideal of building a peaceful and better world.The resolution, titled "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal" and co-sponsored by 173 UN Member States, including almost all members of the Non-Aligned Movement, underlined the importance of sports as a catalyst for education, sustainable development, peace, cooperation, solidarity, fairness, social inclusion, and health.The Ministerial Meeting also referred to the International Charter for Physical Education, Physical Activity and Sport, adopted by the UNESCO General Conference in 2015. The charter emphasizes that everyone has the fundamental right to participate in physical education, physical activity, and sports without discrimination on the basis of ethnicity. It recognizes the value of sports in promoting an atmosphere of tolerance and understanding among peoples and nations.Recognizing the historic role of the Olympic Games as a platform for unity and solidarity, the declaration underlined its importance as a messenger of peace and dialogue for humanity. The Non-Aligned Movement stressed that sport should not be politicized and that sports organizations within the Olympic Movement should maintain neutrality, as reflected in the Olympic Charter.Moreover, the Non-Aligned Movement emphasized the importance of the participation of athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The movement believes that such inclusivity will serve as a powerful symbol of unity, representing the diverse and rich tapestry of humanity. The declaration also expressed its support for the efforts and initiatives undertaken by the International Olympic Committee to ensure the realization of these principles.In February 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) put forth a recommendation urging international sports federations to prohibit the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in competitions after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Initially, the majority of international federations adhered to this recommendation; however, over time, a few federations have opted to permit the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes under a neutral flag.

