https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/report-iraq-sends-arrest-warrant-to-interpol-for-iraqi-who-burned-quran-in-sweden-1111709894.html
Report: Iraq Sends Arrest Warrant to Interpol for Iraqi Who Burned Quran in Sweden
Report: Iraq Sends Arrest Warrant to Interpol for Iraqi Who Burned Quran in Sweden
The Iraqi prosecutor general's office reportedly sent an arrest warrant to Interpol for Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi-born refugee in Sweden, who burned a Quran in Sweden's capital Stockholm in late June.
2023-07-07T02:47+0000
2023-07-07T02:47+0000
2023-07-07T02:45+0000
world
quran
sweden
iraq
interpol
stockholm
arrest warrant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101337/13/1013371305_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_05f555c0351b7b19157dab7c92d0c5e4.jpg
The council's statement said the prosecutor's office has sent an information sheet and a special arrest warrant for Momika and requested Interpol to notify Baghdad should he be arrested. The desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm has sparked a wave of condemnation across the world. Iraq has called on the Swedish authorities to extradite the immigrant responsible for the incident. Many heads of state, along with the secretary general of the Arab League and the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have condemned the act. A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/quran-burning-europe-has-gone-completely-mad---losing-its-mind-say-oman-diplomat-1111575288.html
sweden
iraq
stockholm
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101337/13/1013371305_240:0:4016:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_57e790d16706780b0c3714640e4c0170.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
interpol, iraqi prosecutor general's office, arrest warrant, salwan momika, sweden, quran
interpol, iraqi prosecutor general's office, arrest warrant, salwan momika, sweden, quran
Report: Iraq Sends Arrest Warrant to Interpol for Iraqi Who Burned Quran in Sweden
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Iraqi prosecutor general's office has sent an arrest warrant to the International Criminal Police Organization for Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi-born refugee in Sweden, who burned a Quran in Sweden's capital Stockholm in late June, Iraqi media reported Thursday, citing the country's Supreme Judicial Council.
The council's statement said the prosecutor's office has sent an information sheet and a special arrest warrant for Momika and requested Interpol to notify Baghdad should he be arrested.
On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which the Quran was burned.
Swedish police authorized the demonstration, with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson later commenting the permit was "lawful but inappropriate."
The desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm has sparked a wave of condemnation across the world. Iraq has called on the Swedish authorities to extradite the immigrant responsible for the incident.
Many heads of state, along with the secretary general of the Arab League and the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have condemned the act.
A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.