International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/report-iraq-sends-arrest-warrant-to-interpol-for-iraqi-who-burned-quran-in-sweden-1111709894.html
Report: Iraq Sends Arrest Warrant to Interpol for Iraqi Who Burned Quran in Sweden
Report: Iraq Sends Arrest Warrant to Interpol for Iraqi Who Burned Quran in Sweden
The Iraqi prosecutor general's office reportedly sent an arrest warrant to Interpol for Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi-born refugee in Sweden, who burned a Quran in Sweden's capital Stockholm in late June.
2023-07-07T02:47+0000
2023-07-07T02:45+0000
world
quran
sweden
iraq
interpol
stockholm
arrest warrant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101337/13/1013371305_0:219:4256:2613_1920x0_80_0_0_05f555c0351b7b19157dab7c92d0c5e4.jpg
The council's statement said the prosecutor's office has sent an information sheet and a special arrest warrant for Momika and requested Interpol to notify Baghdad should he be arrested. The desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm has sparked a wave of condemnation across the world. Iraq has called on the Swedish authorities to extradite the immigrant responsible for the incident. Many heads of state, along with the secretary general of the Arab League and the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have condemned the act. A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/quran-burning-europe-has-gone-completely-mad---losing-its-mind-say-oman-diplomat-1111575288.html
sweden
iraq
stockholm
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101337/13/1013371305_240:0:4016:2832_1920x0_80_0_0_57e790d16706780b0c3714640e4c0170.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
interpol, iraqi prosecutor general's office, arrest warrant, salwan momika, sweden, quran
interpol, iraqi prosecutor general's office, arrest warrant, salwan momika, sweden, quran

Report: Iraq Sends Arrest Warrant to Interpol for Iraqi Who Burned Quran in Sweden

02:47 GMT 07.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / An imam holds the Quran after a prayer at a mosque
An imam holds the Quran after a prayer at a mosque - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
© AFP 2023 /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Iraqi prosecutor general's office has sent an arrest warrant to the International Criminal Police Organization for Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi-born refugee in Sweden, who burned a Quran in Sweden's capital Stockholm in late June, Iraqi media reported Thursday, citing the country's Supreme Judicial Council.
The council's statement said the prosecutor's office has sent an information sheet and a special arrest warrant for Momika and requested Interpol to notify Baghdad should he be arrested.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which the Quran was burned.

Swedish police authorized the demonstration, with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson later commenting the permit was "lawful but inappropriate."

The desecration and burning of the Quran in Stockholm has sparked a wave of condemnation across the world. Iraq has called on the Swedish authorities to extradite the immigrant responsible for the incident.
Many heads of state, along with the secretary general of the Arab League and the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have condemned the act.
An Indian Muslim man reads the holy Quran at Jami Masjid after Friday prayers in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, June 26, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2023
World
Quran-Burning Europe Has ‘Gone Completely Mad - Losing Its Mind’, Says Oman Diplomat
30 June, 12:29 GMT
A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала