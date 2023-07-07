https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/the-white-house-blames-tourists-for-the-cocaine-found-in-the-west-wing-1111708220.html
The White House Blames Tourists for the Cocaine Found in the West Wing
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump accusing Joe Biden of using cocaine, and Ben & Jerry's co-founder being arrested at an Assange vigil.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/06/1111708063_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9c074de0b5a20cf601613189d1182999.png
Thom Nickels - Author, Journalist | Philly Mass Shooting, The Media Protect Violent Transgender People, and a Culture of ViolenceTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist, and Garrett Zeigler - Former Trump Aide | The Democrats are Totalitarian, The Biden Granddaughter, and Joe Biden is Seen as the Worst President EverIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about a transgender mass shooter in Philadelphia, the Catholic Church's open to same-sex marriage, and the media protection of transgender violence. Thom talked about the recent mass shooting in Philadelphia and the transgender shooter's premeditated shooting. Thom spoke about the culture of violence in America and how the riots in France compared to America's current violent culture.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon and Garrett Zeigler about the cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House, more Biden crime family whistleblowers appeared, and Robert Kennedy Jr doing well in the polls. Tyler discussed RFK Jr. and how Robert Kennedy Jr can use alternative media. Tyler and Garrett talked about the cocaine found in the White House and how the story was meant to never become public.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:05 GMT 07.07.2023 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 07.07.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump accusing Joe Biden of using cocaine, and Ben & Jerry's co-founder being arrested at an Assange vigil.
Thom Nickels - Author, Journalist | Philly Mass Shooting, The Media Protect Violent Transgender People, and a Culture of Violence
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist, and Garrett Zeigler - Former Trump Aide | The Democrats are Totalitarian, The Biden Granddaughter, and Joe Biden is Seen as the Worst President Ever
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about a transgender mass shooter in Philadelphia, the Catholic Church's open to same-sex marriage, and the media protection of transgender violence. Thom talked about the recent mass shooting in Philadelphia and the transgender shooter's premeditated shooting. Thom spoke about the culture of violence in America and how the riots in France compared to America's current violent culture.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon and Garrett Zeigler about the cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House, more Biden crime family whistleblowers appeared, and Robert Kennedy Jr doing well in the polls. Tyler discussed RFK Jr. and how Robert Kennedy Jr can use alternative media. Tyler and Garrett talked about the cocaine found in the White House and how the story was meant to never become public.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.