Ukraine Weapons Show Up in France; Ukraine Jails and Threatens Execution of Political Opponents
Unrest in the French streets is augmented by Western military weapons that have migrated from the conflict zone.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine's offensive is faltering as they suffer from artillery shortages. Also, NATO is considering entering the conflict.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss France. Unrest in the French streets is augmented by Western military weapons that have migrated from the conflict zone.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Biden administration has launched an economic PR offensive centering around the term "Bidenomics". Also, the SCO is setting a course for de-dollarization.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. South Sudan is holding its first elections since independence. Also, we discuss why China is Africa's preferred partner.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. US drones are violating Syrian airspace. Also, France seizes 100 million in assets from the Lebanon Cenbank chief.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Global South. Europe has a history of colonialist abuse that makes it an unwelcome partner in Latin America. Also, Frederick Douglass explained why July 4th meant nothing to colonized Africans in the US.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss Popular Resistance. The US Empire is trying to influence Brazilian politics. Also, the University of California is cracking down on dissent.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine's political crackdown. Ukraine has outlawed political opponents and is threatening to execute jailed opposition leaders.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine's offensive is faltering as they suffer from artillery shortages. Also, NATO is considering entering the conflict.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss France. Unrest in the French streets is augmented by Western military weapons that have migrated from the conflict zone.
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Biden administration has launched an economic PR offensive centering around the term "Bidenomics". Also, the SCO is setting a course for de-dollarization.
Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. South Sudan is holding its first elections since independence. Also, we discuss why China is Africa's preferred partner.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. US drones are violating Syrian airspace. Also, France seizes 100 million in assets from the Lebanon Cenbank chief.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Global South. Europe has a history of colonialist abuse that makes it an unwelcome partner in Latin America. Also, Frederick Douglass explained why July 4th meant nothing to colonized Africans in the US.
Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss Popular Resistance. The US Empire is trying to influence Brazilian politics. Also, the University of California is cracking down on dissent.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine's political crackdown. Ukraine has outlawed political opponents and is threatening to execute jailed opposition leaders.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.