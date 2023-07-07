US Will Provide Cluster Munitions to Ukraine

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/us-approves-delivery-of-cluster-munitions-to-ukraine-1111731035.html

The Pentagon and the White House have formally signed off on the delivery of cluster munitions to Kiev, ending months of speculation and debate about the deployment of the controversial weapons in the Eastern European country as part of NATO's ongoing proxy war against Russia."We recognize that cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters in a briefing Friday."This is why we've deferred the decision for as long as we could. But there is also a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians, because Ukraine does not have enough artillery. That is intolerable to us," Sullivan said.In addition to cluster munitions, the new arms package will include 32 Bradley and 32 Stryker armored vehicles, Patriot air defense systems, AIM-7 missiles and Stingers from the Pentagon's stocks.Sullivan assured that the delivery of cluster bombs to Kiev does not constitute arming Ukraine to attack Russian territory.Sullivan said that the cluster bombs sent to Kiev would have a dud rate "not higher than 2.5 percent."US under secretary of defense Colin Kahl told reporters that Kiev has offered Washington written assurances that it "will not use the rounds in civilian-populated urban environments, and that they will record where they use these rounds, which will simplify later demining efforts."Kahl further indicated that the US plans to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine "in a timeframe that is relevant for" Ukraine's stalled counteroffensive, highlighting the matter's urgency in the Pentagon's eyes.'Alarming' EscalationGrigory Karasin, the head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian Senate, warned that the delivery of cluster munitions to Kiev marks another major escalation of the Ukrainian crisis.Crimean Senator Sergei Tsekov told Sputnik that the indiscriminate use of cluster munitions by Ukraine would threaten widespread casualties among civilians.Highly Lethal Terror WeaponCluster bombs are an extremely lethal weapon containing dozens or hundreds of explosive submunitions, or bomblets, and are designed to maximize damage to enemy forces across an area up to several hundred square meters.Media first reported on Kiev's intention to lobby for US-made MK-20 cluster munitions in March.Cluster munitions have been banned by over 100 countries, but Ukraine and the US are not parties to the Cluster Munitions Convention (Russia, China, India, Brazil and much of NATO's eastern flank are also not members). The US has used cluster munitions extensively in its military operations stretching back nearly six decades, dropping hundreds of millions of them on Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, during the 1991 the Gulf War, in Yugoslavia, Afghanistan and Iraq.Russian UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia warned this week that the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine would constitute "another step toward escalating" the Ukrainian crisis.Military experts and human rights groups have expressed fears about Ukrainian forces using US-provided cluster bombs to terror bomb civilians in the Donbass and elsewhere, as they have already done using other NATO-provided weapons, such as long-range 155 mm artillery systems, HIMARS rockets, and missiles, on tens of thousands of occasions over the past year and a half.In May, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination watchdog calculated that Ukrainian shelling in the Donbass killed some 4,527 civilians and injured 4,431 others between February 2022 and May 10, 2023, with more than 100 of the fatalities caused by Ukraine's use of air-dropped scatterable anti-personnel landmines.

