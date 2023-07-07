https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/us-awards-general-dynamics-257mln-for-26-m10-booker-combat-vehicles-1111712356.html
US Awards General Dynamics $257Mln for 26 M10 Booker Combat Vehicles
US Awards General Dynamics $257Mln for 26 M10 Booker Combat Vehicles
General Dynamics won a US Army contract worth more than $257 million for 26 of the newly named M10 Booker Combat Vehicles, the company said in a statement.
2023-07-07T04:56+0000
2023-07-07T04:56+0000
2023-07-07T04:56+0000
military
us army
general dynamics
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104564/50/1045645053_0:351:1600:1251_1920x0_80_0_0_f5f2cda610b043958b87c3496446447a.jpg
"General Dynamics Land Systems announced today that [it] was awarded a $257.6 million US Army contract modification for the second phase of Low Rate Initial Production of the newly named M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, formerly known as Mobile Protected Firepower," the release said on Thursday. "This latest award calls up 26 additional Booker vehicles." On June 10, the US Army formally introduced the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) system as the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, according to Stars and Stripes. The vehicle is name after Private Robert Booker, posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in World War II, and Staff Sergeant Stevon Booker, posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200623/general-dynamics-electric-boat-wins-869-million-deal-on-columbia-class-submarines-1079693001.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104564/50/1045645053_0:201:1600:1401_1920x0_80_0_0_098091ca7d677be7726b90af690383f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
general dynamics, us army, combat vehicles
general dynamics, us army, combat vehicles
US Awards General Dynamics $257Mln for 26 M10 Booker Combat Vehicles
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - General Dynamics won a US Army contract worth more than $257 million for 26 of the newly named M10 Booker Combat Vehicles, the company said in a statement.
"General Dynamics
Land Systems announced today that [it] was awarded a $257.6 million US Army contract modification for the second phase of Low Rate Initial Production of the newly named M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, formerly known as Mobile Protected Firepower," the release said on Thursday. "This latest award calls up 26 additional Booker vehicles."
On June 10, the US Army formally introduced the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) system as the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, according to Stars and Stripes.
The vehicle is name after Private Robert Booker, posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in World War II, and Staff Sergeant Stevon Booker, posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for actions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.