International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/us-navy-reportedly-losing-battle-with-boeing-to-get-20-more-fighter-jets-1111710745.html
US Navy Reportedly Losing Battle With Boeing to Get 20 More Fighter Jets
US Navy Reportedly Losing Battle With Boeing to Get 20 More Fighter Jets
The US Navy is reportedly losing its bureaucratic battle with Boeing to get 20 new F/A-18 Super-Hornet aircraft.
2023-07-07T03:27+0000
2023-07-07T03:25+0000
military
us
us navy
mcdonnell douglas (boeing) f/a-18c hornet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099402510_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_d25f1c77d911f8ea2b4ff8634ea83031.jpg
Boeing will only build 16 more Super Hornets instead of the 20 the Navy ordered before shutting down its production line, US media reported Thursday. The shortfall in production was caused by a dispute over property rights, Representative Mike Garcia, a member of the House Appropriations defense subcommittee and a former Super Hornet pilot, revealed to US media. The Biden administration reportedly wants to purchase a full 20 Super-Hornets in order to maintain shrinking combat capabilities, but Boeing is insisting on ending production in 2025 in order to switch its resources into new technologies. Congress appropriated funding for 12 Super Hornets in fiscal 2022 and eight more in Fiscal Year 2023 for jets that the Navy did not even ask for. But the service decided to use the deal in a last-ditch effort to gain data rights that it said were needed to perform maintenance on the aircraft in case of a war with China over Taiwan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220608/us-govt-accountability-office-finds-boeings-f-15ex-jet-has-cyber-vulnerabilities---report-1096135699.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099402510_69:0:2610:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_e1b0e39c670da211151433618e7adcc5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us navy, f/a-18, boeing, us military
us navy, f/a-18, boeing, us military

US Navy Reportedly Losing Battle With Boeing to Get 20 More Fighter Jets

03:27 GMT 07.07.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew KravchenkoA F/A-18 Hornet lands aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, during a visit by Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, at an undisclosed position in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily, Thursday, Dec.3, 2015.
A F/A-18 Hornet lands aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, during a visit by Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, at an undisclosed position in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily, Thursday, Dec.3, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew Kravchenko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy is reportedly losing its bureaucratic battle with Boeing to get 20 new F/A-18 Super-Hornet aircraft.
Boeing will only build 16 more Super Hornets instead of the 20 the Navy ordered before shutting down its production line, US media reported Thursday.
The shortfall in production was caused by a dispute over property rights, Representative Mike Garcia, a member of the House Appropriations defense subcommittee and a former Super Hornet pilot, revealed to US media.
The Biden administration reportedly wants to purchase a full 20 Super-Hornets in order to maintain shrinking combat capabilities, but Boeing is insisting on ending production in 2025 in order to switch its resources into new technologies.
Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker During Exercise Point Blank over the English Channel, Nov. 27, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
US Govt Accountability Office Finds Boeing's F-15EX Jet Has Cyber Vulnerabilities - Report
8 June 2022, 21:26 GMT
Congress appropriated funding for 12 Super Hornets in fiscal 2022 and eight more in Fiscal Year 2023 for jets that the Navy did not even ask for. But the service decided to use the deal in a last-ditch effort to gain data rights that it said were needed to perform maintenance on the aircraft in case of a war with China over Taiwan.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала