US Violating Flight Safety Rules in Syria, Pentagon's Claims Go 'Beyond Decency' - Antonov

Pentagon's statements about Russia's military personnel obstructing Washington's efforts to combat terrorism in Syria go "beyond the bounds of decency" as the US military violates flight safety rules in the Syrian air space daily, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Thursday.

Pentagon's statements about Russia's military personnel obstructing Washington's efforts to combat terrorism in Syria go "beyond the bounds of decency" as the US military violates flight safety rules in the Syrian air space daily, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Thursday. The ambassador noted that the US military personnel, unlike Russia's forces, "are deployed in the Arab Republic contrary to international law," adding that "in essence, they occupy the specific regions, masking their actions with the necessity to carry out counter-terrorism tasks." "The United States policy on Syria is undoubtedly deeply disruptive. Not only does it hinder the stabilization of the situation as well as restoration of the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, but also it has negative implications for the whole Middle East," the ambassador said.

