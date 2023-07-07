https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/why-israel-targeted-jenin-in-its-latest-assault-on-palestine-1111707170.html

Why Israel Targeted Jenin in Its Latest Assault on Palestine

Why Israel Targeted Jenin in Its Latest Assault on Palestine

Jenin’s History in Palestinian Resistance, Forever Chemicals Found In Half of US Tap Water, IAEA Approves Japan’s Nuclear Wastewater Plan

Jenin's History in Palestinian Resistance, Forever Chemicals Found In Half of US Tap Water, IAEA Approves Japan's Nuclear Wastewater Plan

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Raya Hudhud, member of the Palestinian Youth Movement to discuss the recent Israeli military raid of the Jenin refugee camp and its historical roots in past operations by the Israeli military in Jenin, the history of Jenin in the resistance of Palestinian people against Israeli occupation and apartheid, and how US support has enabled these operations by Israel against the Palestinian people.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss a study reporting that up to half of all drinking water from US faucets may contain “forever chemicals” and why the US has allowed this to happen, the documented effects of forever chemicals on the human body and why this finding is so important, and how this study may fit into the growing trend of the privatization of water.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the International Atomic Energy Agency’s approval of Japan’s plan to dump nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear site into the Pacific ocean, what risk this plan would pose to the environment and to other countries in the Asia pacific region, and what other options that the Japanese government could take to reduce the risk of even wider contamination of the environment.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including “Revolting Capital: Racism & Radicalism in Washington, D.C., 1900-2000” to discuss the real history of US independence and how the historical force of white supremacy lives on today, recent rulings by the Supreme Court and the Court’s explicit exemption of military academies from the ruling on affirmative action, how the recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit fits into the shifting geopolitical order, and the upcoming NATO summit where Ukraine is expected to appeal for membership into the alliance.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

