https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/at-least-38-rights-groups-opposing-uss-cluster-bombs-delivery-to-ukraine-1111738990.html

At Least 38 Rights Groups Opposing US's Cluster Bombs Delivery to Ukraine

At Least 38 Rights Groups Opposing US's Cluster Bombs Delivery to Ukraine

At least 38 human rights organizations have publicly opposed a delivery of cluster bombs to Ukraine and expressed concern over the weapon's ability to drop bomblets that can endanger civilians for years by failing to detonate and remaining as explosive hazards, a US newspaper reported.

2023-07-08T06:04+0000

2023-07-08T06:04+0000

2023-07-08T06:04+0000

military

ukraine

us

cluster bombs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106980/49/1069804930_0:0:1250:704_1920x0_80_0_0_1adb2e62a68a951db32de5a091bdac45.jpg

The arms delivery comes as the Ukrainian troops are using "high rates" of ammunition and amid Washington's concerns that Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia-held territories has stalled, the report said on Friday. Meanwhile, a prominent international rights group urged for an end to the use of cluster munitions in the Ukrainian conflict and said that the country should be cleaned up of such bombs. On Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. Cluster munitions are banned by the international convention, which was ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/everything-you-need-to-know-about-cluster-bombs-the-us-will-send-to-ukraine-1111735880.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rights groups, us's cluster bombs delivery to ukraine, cluster bombs