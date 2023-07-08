https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/could-bidens-approach-toward-forever-chemicals-in-water-affect-his-2024-hopes-1111754823.html

Could Biden's Approach Toward 'Forever Chemicals' in Water Affect His 2024 Hopes?

An environmental justice advocate Anthony Rogers-Wright has called on the Biden administration and environmental agencies to step up action in tackling the presence of harmful chemicals in US tap water systems.

The US Geological Survey has conducted a study that revealed the presence of a class of chemicals in nearly half of the US tap water systems. These chemicals, known as "forever chemicals," are resistant to water, grease, oil, and heat and are commonly found in various industrial products. The study covered all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.Anthony Rogers-Wright told Sputnik that these chemicals cause cancer, digestive problems, and reproductive health issues. He decried the lack of EPA standards for safe exposure to these chemicals and expressed frustration why President Joe Biden, EPA Administrator Michael Regan, and Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland haven't made any statements or taken action yet. Rogers argues that the current approach to environmental protection by Biden and his team doesn't match the reality or the expectations of the president's supporters, especially considering that more of these chemicals are found in urban areas, which make up a significant part of President Biden's voter base (in light of the 2024 presidential election).For him, access to clean water is essential for various aspects of life, including medical procedures, food production, industrial processes, basic survival, etc. He lambasted the paradox within the United States, being the wealthiest country globally, yet facing the challenge of impoverished communities lacking safe tap water, even in major cities. Furthermore, he questioned why political leaders, who can afford bottled water, are reluctant to address this issue for the people who elected them. He reiterated the potential life-threatening consequences of contaminated water.Rogers-Wright raised the alarm about the increasing use of fresh water for industrial activities like green hydrogen production and fracking, which aggravate the demand for clean water. He warns that the contamination of water sources, especially those near the Great Lakes region, puts a significant portion of the planet's remaining fresh water at risk. Rogers frowned at the insufficient awareness and action on this issue, considering the potential consequences and the need to preserve water resources.Rogers forewarned about the possible future problems caused by inadequate oversight and regulations as the world prepares for industrialization in order to produce electric cars and increase lithium production. He emphasizes the importance of avoiding the same mistakes made in the past during this new phase of industrialization. Rogers vented his dissatisfaction with environmentalists, like Bill McKibben, who downplay the harmful effects of mining and neglect to acknowledge the potential dangers related to the reprocessing of lithium needed for electric car manufacturing.Rogers concluded by criticizing the weaknesses of the Inflation Reduction Act and how it fails to address the pressing environmental concerns, particularly regarding water contamination. He opined that the current approach is insufficient and called for urgent action and attention to these issues from policymakers and leaders.

