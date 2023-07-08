https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/daily-uk-bound-migrant-crossings-via-english-channel-hit-new-record-for-2023-1111758445.html

Daily UK-Bound Migrant Crossings Via English Channel Hit New Record for 2023

Daily UK-Bound Migrant Crossings Via English Channel Hit New Record for 2023

686 migrants crossed the English Channel on 13 boats on Friday, more than any other day this year, according to government figures.

2023-07-08T20:35+0000

2023-07-08T20:35+0000

2023-07-08T20:35+0000

world

rishi sunak

united kingdom (uk)

european union (eu)

rwanda

migrant boat

migrants

immigration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083318843_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a358a75780160f4b141fb09ebcd8f534.jpg

As many as 686 migrants crossed the English Channel on 13 boats on Friday, surpassing this year's previous record of 549 on June 11, according to the government's figures. In total, 12,119 migrants came to the UK to find refuge since January 1. Last year, the total figure was slightly above 10,000, the Independent newspaper reported. Sources told the news outlet that this reduction was caused by storms in the sea and drop in the number of Albanian migrants rather than the government policy praised by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In June, Sunak said that his "stop the boats" plan was working and the migrations influx had decreased by 20% compared to 2022. Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for the processing of their documents, obtaining asylum and relocation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/uk-appeals-court-labels-rwanda-deportation-scheme-for-illegal-migrants-unlawful-1111548528.html

united kingdom (uk)

rwanda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

immigration in europe, immigration in the uk, migrants in france, crossing the english channel