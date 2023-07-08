Disciplinary Panel Recommends Disbarring Giuliani Over Trump Election Claims

The move centers around Giuliani, on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, filing a lawsuit to reverse the 2020 presidential results in Pennsylvania. The panel said he violated the law by filing the motion "when he had no factual basis, and consequently no legitimate legal grounds, to do so."

The panel’s recommendation is not final, according to US media, with the case still needing to be considered by DC’s Board on Professional Responsibility and by the DC court of appeals.

Giuliani is also facing potential disbarment in the state of New York, where is law license is temporarily suspended.