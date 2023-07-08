https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/elegant-marble-head-found-in-romes-piazza-possibly-of-aphrodite--1111738094.html

Elegant Marble Head Found in Rome's Piazza Possibly of Aphrodite

Archaeologists have found a marble head in Rome's Piazza Augusto Imperatore.

Rome, the “Eternal City,” brims with ancient history, and continues to offer up remarkable evidence of its past. This was the case on July 6, when archaeologists digging in the Piazza Augusto Imperatore came across a mud-encrusted relic that turned out to be an intact white marble head."Rome continues to return precious evidence of its past," Mayor of Italy's capital, Roberto Gualtieri, wrote on Twitter, adding a picture of the find.The delicate features carved in Greek marble, along with the hair gathered at the back with a ribbon would appear to suggest the head is that of a young woman, possibly, the female divinity Aphrodite, of natural dimensions, according to Capitoline Superintendent Claudio Parisi Presicce.The Sovrintendenza Capitolina (Capitoline Superintendence) manages the Italian capital’s historic and archaeological heritage.The relic was found inside the foundation of an ancient wall during the work carried out for the “redevelopment of the Mausoleum of Augustus and Piazza Augusto Imperatore,” according to a statement published online by Rome city council. The portal thanked the “attentive work of the archaeologists of the Superintendence.”The elegant head was discovered lying face down, and was intact because it had been protected by a clay bank that the wall's foundation rested upon. According to Claudio Presicce, the elegant marble head had been "reused as building material.” According to Mayor Gualtieri, archaeologists and restorers were now “busy cleaning and studying the find.”

