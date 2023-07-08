https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/frances-protests-reflect-its-colonial-past-and-neocolonial-present-1111733392.html

France’s Protests Reflect Its Colonial Past and Neocolonial Present

France’s Protests Reflect Its Colonial Past and Neocolonial Present

March of the Mill Children, France Protests and France’s Legacy of Colonialism, WNBA Players Found New League

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the anniversary of the March of the Mill Children led by US labor activist Mother Jones and how it relates to rollbacks of child labor protections across the country today.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Podur, Associate Professor at York University, author of America's Wars on Democracy in Rwanda and the DR Congo, and co-host of the Anti-Empire Project to discuss recent protests in France and how they are related to France’s history of colonialism in Africa, how France has continued its colonial relationship with Africa well after the formal decolonization of its former colonies, how the racism of colonialism has defined the police killing which sparked the protests and the response to them, and the role of colonialism in policing.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a new women’s basketball league being founded by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier to allow WNBA players to supplement their incomes domestically instead of playing overseas and how this issue is related to the issues of pay in the WNBA, how the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action policies in college admissions may affect the NFL’s Rooney rule which requires teams to interview candidates of color for some coaching jobs, ESPN’s recent layoffs of over a dozen on-screen personalities and how this reflects the trend in sports broadcasting.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action in college admissions and why the policy often fell short for many activists, how affirmative action reflects the shortcomings of many reforms built to maintain the system, and how global uprisings against racism from the US to France reflect the growing shift against settler-colonialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

