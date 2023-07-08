https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/nato-headed-for-defeat-in-ukraine-and-asia-1111722090.html
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with former US Marine and geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic on why the Ukrainian counteroffensive was “doomed to fail” from the very beginning, the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, and the looming showdown between the US and China in Asia.
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with former US Marine and geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic on why the Ukrainian counteroffensive was “doomed to fail” from the very beginning, the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, and the looming showdown between the US and China in Asia.
"Russia is out-producing the Collective West combined in terms of artillery, ammunition, drones, and even long range precision weapons like missiles," Brian Berletic said. "So, all of these things combined prove that Russia does indeed have an immense military industrial output and that they're adapting to the realities on the battlegrounds, whereas the West is just grabbing anything that they have laying around and sending it to Ukraine."
“Russia is out-producing the Collective West combined in terms of artillery, ammunition, drones, and even long range precision weapons like missiles,” Brian Berletic said. “So, all of these things combined prove that Russia does indeed have an immense military industrial output and that they’re adapting to the realities on the battlegrounds, whereas the West is just grabbing anything that they have laying around and sending it to Ukraine.”
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.