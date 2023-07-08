https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/polls-favor-trump-as-biden-loses-traction-in-swing-states-1111729712.html
Polls Favor Trump as Biden Loses Traction in Swing States
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's performance in swing states and the polls favoring Trump.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's performance in swing states and the polls favoring Trump.
Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity
Sabrina Salvati: Boston-based Activist, Revolutionary Black Network
Angie Wong: Journalist
Lee Camp: Former Host, Redacted Tonight, Content Creator
The show starts with Daniel McAdams, the Ron Paul Institute Executive Director, to discuss the Soros Foundation lay-offs.
Later in the first hour, the hosts speak with Boston-based Activist Sabrina Salvati to discuss Biden's performance in swing states.
The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong discussing the missing witness for the Biden family corruption case.
The show closes with the Former Host of Redacted Tonight, Lee Camp, to discuss the DOJ pressuring UK journalists to turn on Julian Assange.
04:05 GMT 08.07.2023
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's performance in swing states and the polls favoring Trump.
Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity
Sabrina Salvati: Boston-based Activist, Revolutionary Black Network
Lee Camp: Former Host, Redacted Tonight, Content Creator
The show starts with Daniel McAdams, the Ron Paul Institute Executive Director, to discuss the Soros Foundation lay-offs.
Later in the first hour, the hosts speak with Boston-based Activist Sabrina Salvati to discuss Biden's performance in swing states.
The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong discussing the missing witness for the Biden family corruption case.
The show closes with the Former Host of Redacted Tonight, Lee Camp, to discuss the DOJ pressuring UK journalists to turn on Julian Assange.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.