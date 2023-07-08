https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/polls-favor-trump-as-biden-loses-traction-in-swing-states-1111729712.html

Polls Favor Trump as Biden Loses Traction in Swing States

Polls Favor Trump as Biden Loses Traction in Swing States

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's performance in swing states and the polls favoring Trump.

2023-07-08T04:05+0000

2023-07-08T04:05+0000

2023-07-08T11:03+0000

the final countdown

joe biden

donald trump

family

julian assange

george soros

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/07/1111729552_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_318f4f69d82f47102cbb7313a5617806.jpg

Polls Favor Trump as Biden Loses Traction in Swing States On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's performance in swing states and the polls favoring Trump.

Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace & ProsperitySabrina Salvati: Boston-based Activist, Revolutionary Black NetworkAngie Wong: JournalistLee Camp: Former Host, Redacted Tonight, Content CreatorThe show starts with Daniel McAdams, the Ron Paul Institute Executive Director, to discuss the Soros Foundation lay-offs.Later in the first hour, the hosts speak with Boston-based Activist Sabrina Salvati to discuss Biden's performance in swing states.The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong discussing the missing witness for the Biden family corruption case.The show closes with the Former Host of Redacted Tonight, Lee Camp, to discuss the DOJ pressuring UK journalists to turn on Julian Assange.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, soros foundation lay-offs, joe biden, biden family corruption, julian assange case