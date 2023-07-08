International
The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day.
Polls Favor Trump as Biden Loses Traction in Swing States
Polls Favor Trump as Biden Loses Traction in Swing States
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's performance in swing states and the polls favoring Trump.
Polls Favor Trump as Biden Loses Traction in Swing States
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's performance in swing states and the polls favoring Trump.
Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace &amp; ProsperitySabrina Salvati: Boston-based Activist, Revolutionary Black NetworkAngie Wong: JournalistLee Camp: Former Host, Redacted Tonight, Content CreatorThe show starts with Daniel McAdams, the Ron Paul Institute Executive Director, to discuss the Soros Foundation lay-offs.Later in the first hour, the hosts speak with Boston-based Activist Sabrina Salvati to discuss Biden's performance in swing states.The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong discussing the missing witness for the Biden family corruption case.The show closes with the Former Host of Redacted Tonight, Lee Camp, to discuss the DOJ pressuring UK journalists to turn on Julian Assange.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Polls Favor Trump as Biden Loses Traction in Swing States

04:05 GMT 08.07.2023
Polls Favor Trump as Biden Loses Traction in Swing States
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's performance in swing states and the polls favoring Trump.
Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity
Sabrina Salvati: Boston-based Activist, Revolutionary Black Network
Angie Wong: Journalist
Lee Camp: Former Host, Redacted Tonight, Content Creator
The show starts with Daniel McAdams, the Ron Paul Institute Executive Director, to discuss the Soros Foundation lay-offs.
Later in the first hour, the hosts speak with Boston-based Activist Sabrina Salvati to discuss Biden's performance in swing states.
The second hour begins with journalist Angie Wong discussing the missing witness for the Biden family corruption case.
The show closes with the Former Host of Redacted Tonight, Lee Camp, to discuss the DOJ pressuring UK journalists to turn on Julian Assange.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
