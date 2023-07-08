International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/top-iranian-algerian-diplomats-discuss-visa-abolition-african-union-israel-1111759026.html
Top Iranian, Algerian Diplomats Discuss Visa Abolition, African Union, Israel
Top Iranian, Algerian Diplomats Discuss Visa Abolition, African Union, Israel
The Foreign ministers of Iran and Algeria discussed a range of issues during their meeting on Saturday.
2023-07-08T21:07+0000
2023-07-08T21:08+0000
israel
algeria
iran
african union (au)
hossein amir-abdollahian
ahmed attaf
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102989/14/1029891453_0:0:3602:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_aa76cbb760cc9f456c6b4de9ce1763f8.jpg
"The relations between Iran and Algeria are at a pretty high level. We have always had a dialogue, and we will continue along this path. We have agreed to take the first step towards abolishing visas for politicians of both countries, and then towards abolishing ordinary, tourist visas," Amirabdollahian was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying at a joint press conference with Attaf. The top Iranian diplomat also discussed the African Union with his Algerian counterpart and expressed Tehran's gratitude for Algiers' strong opposition to Israel's membership in the organization. In mid-February, the Israeli delegation was escorted out of the African Union's meeting in Addis Ababa at the request of Algeria and South Africa. In response to this move, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said that the African Union had been "taken hostage by a small number of extremist countries such as Algeria and South Africa driven by hatred and controlled by Iran." The African Union was created in 2002 as the successor to the Organization of African Unity. The union consists of 55 member states. Israel was an observer to the Organization of African Unity until 2002, but lost this status under pressure from the then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Israel gained the observer status with the African Union in 2021, but by 2023, the status was suspended.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230220/israeli-observers-kicked-out-of-african-union-summit-were-not-invited-says-chairperson-1107599889.html
israel
algeria
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102989/14/1029891453_151:0:3347:2397_1920x0_80_0_0_d19748f0641d19529c1bc65247545e4f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
african union, israeli african relations, iran african relations, iran algeria travel
african union, israeli african relations, iran african relations, iran algeria travel

Top Iranian, Algerian Diplomats Discuss Visa Abolition, African Union, Israel

21:07 GMT 08.07.2023 (Updated: 21:08 GMT 08.07.2023)
© AFP 2023 / STRIranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / STR
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday that he had discussed with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, a wide range of issues, including the abolition of the visa regime between the two countries, the African Union and Israel's intention to join the organization.
"The relations between Iran and Algeria are at a pretty high level. We have always had a dialogue, and we will continue along this path. We have agreed to take the first step towards abolishing visas for politicians of both countries, and then towards abolishing ordinary, tourist visas," Amirabdollahian was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying at a joint press conference with Attaf.
The top Iranian diplomat also discussed the African Union with his Algerian counterpart and expressed Tehran's gratitude for Algiers' strong opposition to Israel's membership in the organization.
In mid-February, the Israeli delegation was escorted out of the African Union's meeting in Addis Ababa at the request of Algeria and South Africa. In response to this move, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said that the African Union had been "taken hostage by a small number of extremist countries such as Algeria and South Africa driven by hatred and controlled by Iran."
From left, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Senegal President Macky Sall, and Ethiopia President Abiy Ahmed, attend the ceremony to appoint Assoumani as the new African Union (AU) chairperson, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The 36th African Union Summit is taking place in the Ethiopian capital this weekend. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
Africa
Israeli Observers Kicked Out of African Union Summit Were Not Invited Says Chairperson
20 February, 00:54 GMT
The African Union was created in 2002 as the successor to the Organization of African Unity. The union consists of 55 member states. Israel was an observer to the Organization of African Unity until 2002, but lost this status under pressure from the then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Israel gained the observer status with the African Union in 2021, but by 2023, the status was suspended.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала