Trump’s Royal Ramble

Special Counsel Jack Smith is looking into a meeting that took place in the Oval Office six weeks after the election and included plans to keep Donald Trump in power.

The meeting included national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, Trump attorney Sidney ‘Release the Kraken’ Powell, White House lawyers and others, including some who attended by phone.Several witnesses have been asked about the meeting by prosecutors, including Rudy Giuliani.during a meeting with investigators. Byrne and Powell also spoke about the meeting under oath during testimony to the House select committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 riots.During the meeting, a plan was reportedly discussed that included Trump ordering the military to seize voting booths from key states Trump lost, appointing Powell as a special counsel to investigate voter fraud and the declaration of martial law.The group nearly came to blows, according to reports published in US Media a few weeks after the December 18 meeting, and included insults, yelling and profanity.

