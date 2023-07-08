https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/ukrainian-armed-forces-face-difficulties-with-challenger-2-tanks-amid-uk-demands-1111742933.html
Ukrainian Armed Forces Face Difficulties With Challenger 2 Tanks Amid UK Demands
Ukrainian Armed Forces Face Difficulties With Challenger 2 Tanks Amid UK Demands
The Ukrainian Armed Forces has encountered difficulties in using Challenger 2 tanks because of London's requirements for their operation and maintenance, according to military analyst Drago Bosnich.
2023-07-08T14:08+0000
2023-07-08T14:08+0000
2023-07-08T14:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
challenger 2
kiev
kremlin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111742384_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb02d01aa43aa3f665fe3898f17fee2a.jpg
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have encountered difficulties in using Challenger 2 tanks because of London's requirements for their operation and maintenance, according to military analyst Drago Bosnic. He also highlighted that the British command is now seeking assurances from Kiev that no British-supplied Challenger 2s will be used in risky operations, lest they be destroyed or captured by the Russian military. "This includes special requests for storage to prevent long-range strikes, which effectively makes the 'Challenger 2' the most pampered weapon system in the conflict," Drago Bosnic said."With this in mind, fielding the much heavier Western-made tanks such as the 'Challenger 2' (and other NATO-sourced armor) has proven to be not only militarily useless for the Kiev regime, but also quite deadly for countless forcibly conscripted Ukrainians that have been pointlessly killed during recent counteroffensive operations against the Russian military," he added.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/quality-challenges-holding-up-joint-leopard-tank-supplies-to-ukraine--1111713418.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111742384_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c7c270a62838057e95e26c29c3e7247.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian armed forces, challenger 2 tanks, requirements for their operation and maintenance
ukrainian armed forces, challenger 2 tanks, requirements for their operation and maintenance
Ukrainian Armed Forces Face Difficulties With Challenger 2 Tanks Amid UK Demands
In May, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that all the Challenger 2 tanks promised to Kiev had arrived in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have encountered difficulties in using Challenger 2 tanks because of London's requirements for their operation and maintenance, according to military analyst Drago Bosnic.
He also highlighted that the British command is now seeking assurances from Kiev that no British-supplied Challenger 2s will be used in risky operations, lest they be destroyed or captured by the Russian military.
"This includes special requests for storage to prevent long-range strikes, which effectively makes the 'Challenger 2' the most pampered weapon system in the conflict," Drago Bosnic said.
"It seems the UK is now 'expressing frustration' at the way its main battle tanks are being used, complaining that the 'guarantees' given by the Kiev regime forces are 'simply insufficient.' Afraid of heavy losses, as demonstrated by the disastrous performance of German tanks, long considered the best in NATO," he said.
"With this in mind, fielding the much heavier Western-made tanks such as the 'Challenger 2' (and other NATO-sourced armor) has proven to be not only militarily useless for the Kiev regime, but also quite deadly for countless forcibly conscripted Ukrainians that have been pointlessly killed during recent counteroffensive operations against the Russian military," he added.
Western countries have been supplying Kiev
with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.