Ukrainian Armed Forces Face Difficulties With Challenger 2 Tanks Amid UK Demands

The Ukrainian Armed Forces has encountered difficulties in using Challenger 2 tanks because of London's requirements for their operation and maintenance, according to military analyst Drago Bosnich.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have encountered difficulties in using Challenger 2 tanks because of London's requirements for their operation and maintenance, according to military analyst Drago Bosnic. He also highlighted that the British command is now seeking assurances from Kiev that no British-supplied Challenger 2s will be used in risky operations, lest they be destroyed or captured by the Russian military. "This includes special requests for storage to prevent long-range strikes, which effectively makes the 'Challenger 2' the most pampered weapon system in the conflict," Drago Bosnic said."With this in mind, fielding the much heavier Western-made tanks such as the 'Challenger 2' (and other NATO-sourced armor) has proven to be not only militarily useless for the Kiev regime, but also quite deadly for countless forcibly conscripted Ukrainians that have been pointlessly killed during recent counteroffensive operations against the Russian military," he added.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

