https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/us-cluster-bombs-to-ukraine-record-heat-radioactive-waste-dump-1111738450.html

US Cluster Bombs to Ukraine, Record Heat, Radioactive Waste Dump

US Cluster Bombs to Ukraine, Record Heat, Radioactive Waste Dump

“Bidenomics” is on display in low unemployment rates and high economic suffering and anxiety. It doesn’t seem like something to celebrate.

2023-07-08T04:01+0000

2023-07-08T04:01+0000

2023-07-08T10:56+0000

political misfits

cluster munitions

fukushima

artillery

nato

iaea

canada

sport

tennis

migration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/08/1111738293_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cf56c6247ab4bbbcb1e161338bbf46d5.png

US Cluster Bombs to Ukraine, Record Heat, Radioactive Waste Dump “Bidenomics” is on display in low unemployment rates and high economic suffering and anxiety. It doesn’t seem like something to celebrate.

Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss this summer’s record global heat, US President Joe Biden’s unwillingness to meet the demands of his base on climate, the estimate that ‘forever’ chemicals are present in nearly half of US tap water, and the beginning of an informal ceasefire between the Colombian government and the guerilla group ELN.Radioactive waste watchdog and radioactive waste specialist at Beyond Nuclear Kevin Kamps discusses the planned release of radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster into the Pacific Ocean, what is contained in the radioactive water, how local fishermen have so far delayed the release of this wastewater, the health effects of dumping radioactive water, and the global legacy of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear meltdown in 2011.Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses the Biden administration’s decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs, the depletion of weapons stocks in Ukraine and among the country’s backers, the real drivers of poverty in Ukraine, EU asylum requests reaching nearly a million as European nations can't find to solution to the migrant crisis, and why Israel decided to shell Lebanon to “avoid” conflict.Canadian author and journalist Yves Engler discusses the hypocrisy of discriminating against Russian athletes and not American ones, Canada’s role in NATO and in interventions in Haiti, and why Canada is such a staunch US supporter.The Misfits also discuss AI robots at retirement homes, an update on the White House cocaine story, and changes in the Freedom Caucus.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

fukushima

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, radioactive water, cluster bombs to ukraine, interventions in haiti