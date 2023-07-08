https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/us-cluster-bombs-to-ukraine-record-heat-radioactive-waste-dump-1111738450.html
US Cluster Bombs to Ukraine, Record Heat, Radioactive Waste Dump
US Cluster Bombs to Ukraine, Record Heat, Radioactive Waste Dump
"Bidenomics" is on display in low unemployment rates and high economic suffering and anxiety. It doesn't seem like something to celebrate.
Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss this summer’s record global heat, US President Joe Biden’s unwillingness to meet the demands of his base on climate, the estimate that ‘forever’ chemicals are present in nearly half of US tap water, and the beginning of an informal ceasefire between the Colombian government and the guerilla group ELN.Radioactive waste watchdog and radioactive waste specialist at Beyond Nuclear Kevin Kamps discusses the planned release of radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster into the Pacific Ocean, what is contained in the radioactive water, how local fishermen have so far delayed the release of this wastewater, the health effects of dumping radioactive water, and the global legacy of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear meltdown in 2011.Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses the Biden administration’s decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs, the depletion of weapons stocks in Ukraine and among the country’s backers, the real drivers of poverty in Ukraine, EU asylum requests reaching nearly a million as European nations can't find to solution to the migrant crisis, and why Israel decided to shell Lebanon to “avoid” conflict.Canadian author and journalist Yves Engler discusses the hypocrisy of discriminating against Russian athletes and not American ones, Canada’s role in NATO and in interventions in Haiti, and why Canada is such a staunch US supporter.The Misfits also discuss AI robots at retirement homes, an update on the White House cocaine story, and changes in the Freedom Caucus.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:01 GMT 08.07.2023
Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss this summer’s record global heat, US President Joe Biden’s unwillingness to meet the demands of his base on climate, the estimate that ‘forever’ chemicals are present in nearly half of US tap water, and the beginning of an informal ceasefire between the Colombian government and the guerilla group ELN.
Radioactive waste watchdog and radioactive waste specialist at Beyond Nuclear Kevin Kamps discusses the planned release of radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster into the Pacific Ocean, what is contained in the radioactive water, how local fishermen have so far delayed the release of this wastewater, the health effects of dumping radioactive water, and the global legacy of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear meltdown in 2011.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses the Biden administration’s decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs, the depletion of weapons stocks in Ukraine and among the country’s backers, the real drivers of poverty in Ukraine, EU asylum requests reaching nearly a million as European nations can't find to solution to the migrant crisis, and why Israel decided to shell Lebanon to “avoid” conflict.
Canadian author and journalist Yves Engler discusses the hypocrisy of discriminating against Russian athletes and not American ones, Canada’s role in NATO and in interventions in Haiti, and why Canada is such a staunch US supporter.
The Misfits also discuss AI robots at retirement homes, an update on the White House cocaine story, and changes in the Freedom Caucus.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.