Will the Biden Administration Survive the Multiple Scandals It's Facing?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Justin Trudeau tweeting at Taylor Swift to perform in Canada, and the US sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Ukraine is Desperate, The Royal Biden Family, and the Improvements to Twitter Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Historic Ruling on Free Speech, Legal Decisions Released on Federal Holidays, and the Secret Service Investigation into the Cocaine in the West Wing In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the international news coverage on the Biden crime family, how empires fail, and crime statistics in America. Ian commented on the way America is on the decline and the history of empires that have failed. Ian talked about Twitter after Elon Musk and how the mainstream media is upset about the discussions allowed on Twitter. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about freedom of speech in America, the cocaine in the White House story, and Hunter Biden's drug abuse problems. Jim discussed the details of the cocaine found in the White House and how the Biden administration has attempted to avoid the drug scandal. Jim talked about Joe Biden's denial of his seventh grandchild and how the FBI has protected the Biden's from multiple scandals.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

the backstory, cocaine found in the white house, hunter biden's drug abuse, twitter