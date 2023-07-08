https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/zelensky-blames-west-for-ukraines-unsuccessful-offensive-1111732230.html

Zelensky Blames West for Ukraine's Unsuccessful Offensive

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's interview with CNN.

Mark Sleboda: Military and Geopolitical AnalystSteve Gill: Radio Host and CEO of Gill MediaMisty Winston: Podcaster and Political CommentatorKJ Noh: Journalist, Author and Political AnalystIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent interview with CNN and his claim of Russia planting mines on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which was later refuted by the IAEA.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to Steve Gill about US President Joe Biden's attempts to maneuver the Democratic primaries in his favor.In the first half of the final hour, Jamarl spoke with Misty Winston about US federal agencies trying to pressure journalists into revealing information about Julian Assange and Wikileaks after their star witness' credibility was called into question.In the last half of the final hour, KJ Noh joined Fault Lines to speak about US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to China and what this means for the two countries as their diplomatic ties remain strained.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

