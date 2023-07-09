https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/biden-erdogan-discussed-ways-to-boost-bilateral-ties-1111779089.html

Biden, Erdogan Discussed Ways to Boost Bilateral Ties

The White House said on Sunday that Biden and Erdogan discussed issues to be covered at the upcoming NATO summit, Ukraine, efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, and terrorism.

On Sunday, the Turkish presidency said that Erdogan held a phone conversation with Biden, discussing NATO membership bids of Ukraine and Sweden, as well as the deliveries of F-16 fighter jets. The leaders agreed to meet in person at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania that will take place from July 11-12. The White House specified that Biden "also conveyed his desire to welcome Sweden into NATO as soon as possible." Erdogan told Biden that "Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction by amending anti-terrorism legislation, but the fact that supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK/PYD/YPG), banned in Turkiye, continue to freely hold demonstrations glorifying terrorism makes the steps taken futile," the Turkish presidency said. The Turkish leader also said that it was "wrong" to connect Turkiye's request on F-16 procurement with Sweden's membership. Erdogan also told Biden that Ankara wants leading European Union countries to send a clear and strong message of support for Turkiye's EU membership at the Vilnius summit, according to the Turkish presidency.

