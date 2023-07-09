https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/billboards-featuring-putin-holding-quran-appear-in-lebanese-cities---1111773332.html

Billboards Featuring Putin Holding Quran Appear in Lebanese Cities

Posters depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin holding the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, have appeared in Lebanese cities.

Posters depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin holding the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, have appeared in Lebanese cities.On posters that appeared a few days ago in various Lebanese cities, there is a picture of the Russian president clutching a Quran to his chest. The inscription on it reads: 'Guardian and Protector of Religions'. According to Muhammad Nasruddin, the organizer of the action, head of the Roslivan Office for Russian-Lebanese Cooperation, the Russian president showed the world how religions should be treated against the background of the Quran burning in Sweden.On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque in which a Quran was burned. Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the permit was "lawful but inappropriate."During his stay in Derbent, Putin commented on the incident in Sweden, stressing that disrespect for the Quran is a crime in Russia, unlike some other countries, adding that the country would adhere to these legislative rules at all times.

