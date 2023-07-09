https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/cruise-missile-shot-down-near-crimean-city-of-kerch---crimean-head-1111767887.html

Cruise Missile Shot Down Near Crimean City of Kerch - Crimean Head

Russia's air defense systems on Sunday shot down a cruise missile in an area next to the Crimean city of Kerch, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said.

"In the Kerch area, air defense forces shot down a cruise missile. No damage or casualties have been reported," Aksyonov said on Telegram. The head of the republic urged local residents to remain calm and trust information only from verified sources.

