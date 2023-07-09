https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/earth-shatters-120000-year-heat-record-study-reveals-1111771184.html

Earth Shatters 120,000-Year Heat Record, Study Reveals

Earth Shatters 120,000-Year Heat Record, Study Reveals

The global phenomenon of extreme heat, fueled by human-induced climate change, poses severe consequences for ecosystems and human well-being, demanding urgent action to curb greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the escalating climate crisis.

Earth is experiencing unprecedented heat waves, with record-breaking temperatures being observed. The University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer reported that Earth broke the record for its hottest day in 120,000 years three times in the past week. These extreme temperatures are expected to continue as El Niño intensifies, adding more heat to the Earth's system.The climate science community is confident in these assertions based on observations showing that temperatures in the past decade have been the warmest since the 1800s. Furthermore, analysis of proxy data, such as tree rings and ice cores, indicates that Earth's average temperature has not been this warm since the end of the ice age 20,000 years ago.The current rate of warming has been unparalleled in the past 20,000 years, with Earth's average temperature rising by 1.2 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the Industrial Revolution. Astonishingly, humans are projected to cause the same amount of warming in just 200 years through burning fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions, which is 50 times faster than the natural warming rate after the last ice age.According to studies, the period between 10,000 years ago and the present has experienced relatively stable temperatures, allowing human civilizations to thrive. However, if carbon emissions are not curbed, Earth is expected to warm by another degree by mid-century, similar to the temperatures during the last interglacial period 125,000 years ago. If emissions continue unabated, the world may experience the hottest temperatures in over one million years by the end of the century.The heat waves are not limited to specific regions, but have become a global phenomenon. In the US, Texas and the southwest are enduring a searing heatwave, with over 120 million Americans under heat advisories, studies show.The UK experienced its hottest June on record, surpassing the previous record by 0.9 degrees Celsius. North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia are also witnessing unprecedented hot weather. The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts declared June the hottest month globally. The trend of extreme heat has continued with the three hottest days recorded in the past week, according to Copernicus, the EU's climate and weather service.The impact of rising temperatures is not limited to air temperature, but also affects the oceans. Record ocean temperatures have been observed this spring and summer, particularly in the North Atlantic, where surface water temperatures are at their highest levels ever recorded. This marine heatwave also contributes to above-average temperatures along the coasts of the UK. Heatwaves in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans have led to the highest global sea surface temperatures recorded in April and May.The warming of the seas contributes to higher air temperatures, as the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases gets released into the atmosphere when brought to the surface by ocean currents like El Niño.The exceptionally hot weather experienced reflects the long-known impacts of climate change. Greenhouse gas emissions are continuing to rise, and the growth rate, although slightly slowed, remains significant. The higher the global temperature, the greater the risk of heat waves, which are now more frequent, hotter, and longer due to global warming.Experts predict that 2023 may become the hottest year on record, driven partly by the developing El Niño. They could temporarily surpass the crucial 1.5 degrees Celsius warming milestone. Without substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, temperatures will continue to rise, leading to irreversible ecosystem changes worldwide.The future beyond 2050 is uncertain due to the unpredictability in emissions reduction efforts and Earth's system feedbacks to warming temperatures. Experts' latest estimates suggest that Earth is on track to warm approximately 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100 under current government policies on emissions. However, this projection relies on assumptions about government actions and emissions, and more significant warming is possible if emissions continue at current rates.Notwithstanding the apparent enormity of the climate crisis, solutions are not far-fetched. What is needed now is swift and collaborative action to put them into practice. Urgent action is imperative to confront this critical issue, as the future of humanity hangs in the balance.

