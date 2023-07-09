https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/indias-commerce-minister-to-visit-uk-from-july-10-11-for-free-trade-talks-1111778835.html

India's Commerce Minister to Visit UK From July 10-11 for Free Trade Talks

India's Commerce Minister to Visit UK From July 10-11 for Free Trade Talks

Goyal will travel to the UK to take stock of negotiations on a free trade agreement and review progress made in reaching a similar deal with the EFTA. The ministry added that the visit comes at "a crucial juncture".

2023-07-09T22:18+0000

2023-07-09T22:18+0000

2023-07-09T22:18+0000

economy

india

piyush goyal

united kingdom (uk)

free trade

free trade agreement

european free trade association (efta)

economy

uk economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111778677_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ce49329a83851b5c0192d471f07abb9f.jpg

"The Minister's visit will not only be focused on the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK but he will also be meeting with ministers from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member countries to discuss the progress of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with EFTA," the statement read. The ministry added that the visit comes at "a crucial juncture" as both New Delhi and London are committed to expanding their economic ties and exploring avenues for enhanced bilateral trade. As of June this year, India and the UK completed ten rounds of talks on the free trade agreement, which is set to cover 26 policy areas. Total trade between the UK and India in fiscal 2023 grew to $20.36 billion from $17.5 billion year-on-year.

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india, piyush goyal, united kingdom, uk, free trade, free trade agreement, european free trade association, economy, uk economy, india's commerce minister, india-uk relations