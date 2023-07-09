International
Goyal will travel to the UK to take stock of negotiations on a free trade agreement and review progress made in reaching a similar deal with the EFTA. The ministry added that the visit comes at "a crucial juncture".
"The Minister's visit will not only be focused on the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK but he will also be meeting with ministers from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member countries to discuss the progress of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with EFTA," the statement read. The ministry added that the visit comes at "a crucial juncture" as both New Delhi and London are committed to expanding their economic ties and exploring avenues for enhanced bilateral trade. As of June this year, India and the UK completed ten rounds of talks on the free trade agreement, which is set to cover 26 policy areas. Total trade between the UK and India in fiscal 2023 grew to $20.36 billion from $17.5 billion year-on-year.
united kingdom (uk)
india, piyush goyal, united kingdom, uk, free trade, free trade agreement, european free trade association, economy, uk economy, india's commerce minister, india-uk relations

India's Commerce Minister to Visit UK From July 10-11 for Free Trade Talks

22:18 GMT 09.07.2023
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertIndia's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, center, India's Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, right, and India's Minister for State and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar, left, address the media during a press conference on the EU-India Trade and Technology Council at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, center, India's Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, right, and India's Minister for State and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar, left, address the media during a press conference on the EU-India Trade and Technology Council at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2023
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
