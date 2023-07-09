International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
NASA Sends Ringo Starr's Voice Into Space For His 83rd Birthday
Ringo Starr turned 83 on Friday, and NASA marked his birthday by sending the Beatles drummer's voice "across the universe."
Ringo Starr, the iconic Beatles drummer, has been spreading his message of "peace and love" for years. This phrase has become a trademark of his, as he encourages people all over the world to follow in his footsteps. Ringo Starr turned 83 on Friday, and NASA marked his birthday by sending the Beatles drummer's voice "across the universe."Starr's annual "peace and love" chant was aired to a group of five galaxies known as Stephan's Quintet.Since the 1960s, Ringo Starr has been spreading a message of harmony and unity through his music and personal philosophy.The Deep Space Network (DSN) is a global network of antennas that allows spacecraft to communicate with Earth. Operated by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the DSN consists of three facilities located in California, Spain, and Australia. These facilities work together to provide continuous coverage for deep space missions, such as the Voyager spacecraft, which is currently over 14 billion miles from Earth.
09:25 GMT 09.07.2023
A large pink, speckled galaxy resembling a wheel with with a small, inner oval, with dusty blue in between on the right, with two smaller spiral galaxies
A large pink, speckled galaxy resembling a wheel with with a small, inner oval, with dusty blue in between on the right, with two smaller spiral galaxies - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2023
Ringo Starr is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and actor who gained worldwide fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a Beatle in 1988 and as a solo artist in 2015.
Ringo Starr, the iconic Beatles drummer, has been spreading his message of "peace and love" for years. This phrase has become a trademark of his, as he encourages people all over the world to follow in his footsteps. Ringo Starr turned 83 on Friday, and NASA marked his birthday by sending the Beatles drummer's voice "across the universe."

"Happy 83rd birthday, @RingoStarrMusic! Right now, we're beaming your message of #PeaceAndLove across the universe toward Stephan's Quintet via the Deep Space Network, our 24/7 communications link with spacecraft exploring the cosmos. Here's to many more orbits to come!" NASA tweeted.

Starr's annual "peace and love" chant was aired to a group of five galaxies known as Stephan's Quintet.
Since the 1960s, Ringo Starr has been spreading a message of harmony and unity through his music and personal philosophy.
The Deep Space Network (DSN) is a global network of antennas that allows spacecraft to communicate with Earth. Operated by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the DSN consists of three facilities located in California, Spain, and Australia. These facilities work together to provide continuous coverage for deep space missions, such as the Voyager spacecraft, which is currently over 14 billion miles from Earth.
