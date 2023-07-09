https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/nasa-sends-ringo-starrs-voice-into-space-for-his-83rd-birthday-1111765348.html

NASA Sends Ringo Starr’s Voice Into Space For His 83rd Birthday

NASA Sends Ringo Starr’s Voice Into Space For His 83rd Birthday

Ringo Starr turned 83 on Friday, and NASA marked his birthday by sending the Beatles drummer's voice "across the universe."

Ringo Starr, the iconic Beatles drummer, has been spreading his message of "peace and love" for years. This phrase has become a trademark of his, as he encourages people all over the world to follow in his footsteps. Ringo Starr turned 83 on Friday, and NASA marked his birthday by sending the Beatles drummer's voice "across the universe."Starr's annual "peace and love" chant was aired to a group of five galaxies known as Stephan's Quintet.Since the 1960s, Ringo Starr has been spreading a message of harmony and unity through his music and personal philosophy.The Deep Space Network (DSN) is a global network of antennas that allows spacecraft to communicate with Earth. Operated by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the DSN consists of three facilities located in California, Spain, and Australia. These facilities work together to provide continuous coverage for deep space missions, such as the Voyager spacecraft, which is currently over 14 billion miles from Earth.

