One Killed, 3 Others Injured After String of Shootings in New York

A gunman riding a scooter without a license plate has opened fire in New York's Queens and Brooklyn districts at four people, killing a 87-year-old man and injuring three others, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has said.

"A[n] … individual who took a part himself to shoot four innocent people, tragically killing one … The shooter in this connected incident used an illegal scooter that did not have a license plate to move from one location to the next," First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban told a briefing on Saturday. The police have detained a 25-year-old man, who staged a string of shootings in Brooklyn and Queens, and whose motives are still unknown and presumably "random," Joseph Kenny, the assistant chief in the NYPD's Detective Bureau, told a news conference. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

