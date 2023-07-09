International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/south-african-president-says-upcoming-brics-summit-will-be-in-person-1111778416.html
South African President Says Upcoming BRICS Summit Will Be In-Person
South African President Says Upcoming BRICS Summit Will Be In-Person
Ramaphosa said on Sunday that next month's BRICS summit in Johannesburg will be held in person and will not be virtual. According to Ramaphosa, the summit has not be held in person for almost three years.
2023-07-09T19:09+0000
2023-07-09T19:09+0000
africa
cyril ramaphosa
south africa
brics
brics summit
brics summit
johannesburg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107107243_0:1306:2048:2458_1920x0_80_0_0_68c13550b3e15c6e9e62a0263e5a030e.jpg
"We are going to have a physical BRICS summit … It's not going to be virtual," Ramaphosa said in a video posted on his Twitter account. The BRICS leaders have not held in-person meetings for almost three years, the president recalled. BRICS unites the world's largest emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is expected to host the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.
africa
south africa
johannesburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107107243_0:1114:2048:2650_1920x0_80_0_0_938e25472626271e123423909bb0cef7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south africa, south african president cyril ramaphosa, cyril ramaphosa, brics, brics summit, johannesburg
south africa, south african president cyril ramaphosa, cyril ramaphosa, brics, brics summit, johannesburg

South African President Says Upcoming BRICS Summit Will Be In-Person

19:09 GMT 09.07.2023
© AP Photo / Themba HadebeSouth Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks before handing over a certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks before handing over a certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2023
© AP Photo / Themba Hadebe
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that next month's BRICS summit in Johannesburg will be held in person.
"We are going to have a physical BRICS summit … It's not going to be virtual," Ramaphosa said in a video posted on his Twitter account.
The BRICS leaders have not held in-person meetings for almost three years, the president recalled.
BRICS unites the world's largest emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is expected to host the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала