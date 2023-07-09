https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/south-african-president-says-upcoming-brics-summit-will-be-in-person-1111778416.html
South African President Says Upcoming BRICS Summit Will Be In-Person

Ramaphosa said on Sunday that next month's BRICS summit in Johannesburg will be held in person and will not be virtual. According to Ramaphosa, the summit has not be held in person for almost three years.
"We are going to have a physical BRICS summit … It's not going to be virtual," Ramaphosa said in a video posted on his Twitter account. The BRICS leaders have not held in-person meetings for almost three years, the president recalled. BRICS unites the world's largest emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is expected to host the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that next month's BRICS summit in Johannesburg will be held in person.
"We are going to have a physical BRICS summit … It's not going to be virtual," Ramaphosa said in a video posted on his Twitter account.
The BRICS leaders have not held in-person meetings for almost three years, the president recalled.
BRICS unites the world's largest emerging economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is expected to host the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.