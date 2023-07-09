https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/us-does-not-expect-cluster-bomb-supplies-to-ukraine-to-cause-rift-within-nato---white-house-1111778534.html

US Does Not Expect Cluster Bomb Supplies to Ukraine to Cause Rift Within NATO - White House

US Does Not Expect Cluster Bomb Supplies to Ukraine to Cause Rift Within NATO - White House

The US does not expect its decision to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine to cause discord among its allies in NATO, Sullivan told reporters on Sunday.

2023-07-09T20:41+0000

2023-07-09T20:41+0000

2023-07-09T20:41+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

jake sullivan

white house

white house

white house

nato

us

russia

ukraine

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0b/1097205638_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_500cc1beaa93768094e5cea4bfe3b7ba.jpg

"I do not think you will see fracture, division or disunity as a result of this decision," Sullivan said, commenting on Washington's recent decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine. He added that Kiev's written assurances to Washington mention that these weapons will not be used on the Russian territory.

white house

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jake sullivan, white house, nato, us, russia, ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us-ukraine relations, russia's special operation in ukraine, cluster bombs