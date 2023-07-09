International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/watch-russian-ka-52-chopper-hammer-ukrainian-apc-1111762964.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Chopper Hammer Ukrainian APC
Watch Russian Ka-52 Chopper Hammer Ukrainian APC
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter hitting a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier while moving in the direction of South Donetsk.
2023-07-09T08:51+0000
2023-07-09T08:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ka-52
russian defense ministry
ukraine
donetsk
russia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111764627_8:0:1914:1072_1920x0_80_0_0_e1340fd066986fef8cf07be9b389f892.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter hammering a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier headed toward South Donetsk.The ministry's video includes footage of the helicopter's sighting system, the acquisition of the target, the launch of a guided missile and the armored vehicle being blasted to bits by the strike."Direct hit!" - one of the Ka-52 crew members radioed after pummeling the target.Ukraine launched its much-touted 'counteroffensive' in early June after several delays. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but fail to advance in three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.
ukraine
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter hits Ukrainian personnel carrier in South Donetsk area
Footage from Russia’s Ministry of Defense contains a recording from the Ka-52’s sighting system, the target capture, the launch of a guided missile and a Ukrainian armored vehicle getting obliterated. "Direct hit!" - a Ka-52 crew member radioed in after hitting the target.
2023-07-09T08:51+0000
true
PT0M05S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111764627_246:0:1675:1072_1920x0_80_0_0_42ab1ec3085448e603f7367bac15a49d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, russian ka-52 helicopter, ukrainian armored personnel carrier
russian defense ministry, russian ka-52 helicopter, ukrainian armored personnel carrier

Watch Russian Ka-52 Chopper Hammer Ukrainian APC

08:51 GMT 09.07.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russia's Ka-52 helicopter is a combat chopper designed for all-weather and day-and-night conditions. This state-of-the-art hovercraft is equipped with the latest avionics and weapons systems, making it an effective platform for a range of missions, including reconnaissance, close air support, and anti-armor operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter hammering a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier headed toward South Donetsk.
The ministry's video includes footage of the helicopter's sighting system, the acquisition of the target, the launch of a guided missile and the armored vehicle being blasted to bits by the strike.
"Direct hit!" - one of the Ka-52 crew members radioed after pummeling the target.
Ukraine launched its much-touted 'counteroffensive' in early June after several delays. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but fail to advance in three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала