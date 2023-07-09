https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/watch-russian-ka-52-chopper-hammer-ukrainian-apc-1111762964.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Chopper Hammer Ukrainian APC
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter hitting a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier while moving in the direction of South Donetsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter hammering a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier headed toward South Donetsk.The ministry's video includes footage of the helicopter's sighting system, the acquisition of the target, the launch of a guided missile and the armored vehicle being blasted to bits by the strike."Direct hit!" - one of the Ka-52 crew members radioed after pummeling the target.Ukraine launched its much-touted 'counteroffensive' in early June after several delays. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but fail to advance in three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.
Russia's Ka-52 helicopter is a combat chopper designed for all-weather and day-and-night conditions. This state-of-the-art hovercraft is equipped with the latest avionics and weapons systems, making it an effective platform for a range of missions, including reconnaissance, close air support, and anti-armor operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video clip of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter hammering a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier headed toward South Donetsk.
The ministry's video includes footage of the helicopter's sighting system, the acquisition of the target, the launch of a guided missile and the armored vehicle being blasted to bits by the strike.
"Direct hit!" - one of the Ka-52 crew members radioed after pummeling the target.
Ukraine launched its much-touted 'counteroffensive' in early June after several delays. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but fail to advance in three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.